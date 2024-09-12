Public Advisory: Large Scale Training Exercise In Auckland This Morning

Police would like to remind the public that a controlled training exercise will be conducted on the Auckland Harbour this morning.

The multi-agency exercise is being led by Police and will simulate a marine search and rescue.

Police will be supported by our partner agencies including:

• Coastguard

• Hato Hone St John

• Fire and Emergency NZ

• Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter

• Auckland Harbourmaster

• Surf Lifesaving NZ

• NZDF

• Fullers360

• Port of Auckland

Police, along with other agency personnel, will be in the area on the western side of the Auckland Harbour Bridge.

The training exercise is expected to run from 8am until approximately midday, and will involve the use of a commuter ferry.

Commuters and wider members of the public should not be alarmed, this is part of a controlled, routine training exercise and is not an emergency event.

