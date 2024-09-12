Police Acknowledge IPCA Findings Into Arrests And Use Of Force In Auckland

Police acknowledge the findings by the Independent Police Conduct in relation to the arrest and use of force against two men in central Auckland.

In the early hours of 22 May 2022, Police stopped and spoke to an intoxicated male who had both yelled and given an offensive gesture to officers on Galway Street.

After speaking with the man, an officer pushed him backwards and he was then arrested for disorderly behaviour.

The man’s friend then also made an offensive gesture to officers and was also arrested for disorderly behaviour.

Both men were taken to the Auckland City Custody Unit where they were given formal warnings and immediately released without charge.

One of the men complained to the Independent Police Conduct Authority and Police carried out their own investigation into the incident. Police subsequently charged the officer who pushed the man with common assault.

The officer involved plead guilty in court and was discharged without conviction and agreed to pay reparation to the man.

An employment investigation was undertaken, the details of which are confidential due to privacy reasons.

We can confirm however that the officer involved remains a member of New Zealand Police.

Relieving Auckland City District Commander, Acting Superintendent Sunny Patel says Police agree with the IPCA that the men should not have been arrested and therefore not given formal warnings.

These formal warnings have been removed from the Police database.

“Our officers do make mistakes from time-to-time, given the extremely difficult and at times confrontational environments police officers find themselves in.

“While it was a very low level of force used, the officer should not have pushed the man and their behaviour at that incident was at odds with the high standards we expect of our staff who do an incredibly challenging job.”

