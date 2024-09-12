Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Road Closed, SH60, Tasman - Tasman

Thursday, 12 September 2024, 12:12 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

State Highway 60, near Harley Road, Tasman, is closed following a crash.

The two-vehicle crash was reported to Police around 11.30am.

Three people have received minor to serious injuries.

Diversions are in place.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible and expect delays.

