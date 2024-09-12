Road Closed, SH60, Tasman - Tasman
Thursday, 12 September 2024, 12:12 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
State Highway 60, near Harley Road, Tasman, is closed
following a crash.
The two-vehicle crash was reported
to Police around 11.30am.
Three people have received
minor to serious injuries.
Diversions are in
place.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area if
possible and expect
delays.
