EPA And Wilderlab Boost Community Water Testing Nationwide

Communities from around the motu will be wading into their waterways to explore the impact of their restoration efforts, thanks to support from the Environmental Protection Authority’s (EPA) Wai Tuwhera o te Taiao programme and environmental DNA (eDNA) experts Wilderlab.

Ten iwi, hapū and community groups will receive funded eDNA testing kits to undertake extensive testing in their local waterways.

These tests detect the tiny traces of genetic material left behind as living things pass through water or soil, providing a snapshot of the creatures living nearby.

The EPA’s General Manger Engagement, Paula Knaap, says the panel was impressed by the number and quality of applications for this year’s "Revitalising our Rivers" project funding.

"All of the groups that applied are doing an amazing range of work - from planting native trees and protecting rare species to restoring wetlands - and it’s been inspiring to see the huge amount of work going on in our communities.

"This testing and subsequent analysis has been generously sponsored by Wilderlab. We hope to empower communities by providing an opportunity to gather robust eDNA baseline data which they can use to inform, measure and advocate for the restoration of their waterways and catchments."

Wilderlab Chief Executive Dr Shaun Wilkinson says eDNA testing can be a powerful tool to help groups - and their wider communities - connect with their environment.

"Partnering with the EPA means we are able to get this cutting-edge technology into the hands of the grassroots organisations who are out there making real change restoring our natural ecosystems."

One of the successful proposals was from the Waingongoro Awa Restoration Project.

Project Manager Sharon Walker says "we’re trying to not only protect and restore the awa but to reconnect the community to the awa.

"We want to make our wetland a place where whānau can come to enjoy te taiao."

The group has already planted over 40,000 trees and overseen fencing on over 5km of land near the Waingongoro awa in Hawke’s Bay.

"So for us, these eDNA kits will help provide a really good picture of the health of the awa and show if the work we’re doing is making a difference."

Successful groups will be provided with multiple eDNA testing kits, which will allow them to complete several rounds of tests so they can monitor the effects of their restoration efforts over time.

Learn more about Wai Tuwhera o te Taiao, the EPA’s community water testing programme

Successful groups:

Eastern Whio Link - Gisborne

Waingongoro Awa Restoration Project - Hawke’s Bay

East Otago Catchment Group and Kati Huirapa Runaka ki Puketeraki - Otago

Kaimai Mamaku Restoration Project - Bay of Plenty

Muriwai Community Catchment Group - Gisborne

Ahuriri Catchment Community Group - Canterbury

Haititaimarangai Marae Trust - Northland

Wainui Beach Catchment Kaitiaki Collective - Gisborne

Kahotea Stream Restoration Group/Ngāti Toa Rangatira/Mountains to Sea Wellington - Wellington

Urban Ark - Manawa Taiao - Auckland

