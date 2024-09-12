Snow And Heavy Rain Over Central And Southern Te Wai Pounamu/the South Island From Tonight

With heavy rain followed by snow forecast for Central Otago and Queenstown Lakes Districts overnight Thursday, Canterbury and West Coast travellers also need to be prepared for the rain and snow on Friday, says NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA).

“Please be prepared for winter driving conditions overnight tonight and on Friday,” says NZTA Journey Manager Tresca Forrester. “The cold conditions and snow may continue into the weekend.

“People may think it is spring now and warming up, but we still need to be prepared for winter driving – carry tyre chains, expect road restrictions or closures, check NZTA’s journey planner before you set off and have blankets and snacks in the car.

“Late season snow to road level can occur through to early October in the South Island. In many places, NZTA crews have been applying CMA de-icing compound yesterday and today, with snow ploughs and grit teams ready for the night shift tonight.”

Snow - Southland north of Lumsden, and Otago

Expect 15 to 25 cm of snow to settle above 400 metres from 5 pm Thursday overnight to 8 am Friday, with lesser amounts down to 300 metres.

Snow - Crown Range Road between Wānaka and Queenstown

Rain is forecast to turn to snow Thursday evening after 7 pm. Three to eight cm of snow may accumulate above 500 metres, with lesser amounts down to about 400 metres.

Snow - Milford Road, SH94

Rain is forecast to turn to snow Thursday evening. One to three cm may accumulate above about 800 metres.

Heavy Rain - South Westland/ Haast

A heavy rain warning is in place for South Westland/ Haast (affecting SH6) today into Friday.

Snow – Burkes Pass and Lindis Pass, SH8, (Fairlie to Twizel, Omarama to Wānaka – Canterbury into Otago), and Mt Cook/Aoraki highway, SH80

Rain is forecast to turn to snow Thursday night. Ten to 20 cm of snow may accumulate above 500 metres, with lesser amounts down to about 300 metres.

Heavy Snow Orange Warning – Canterbury High Country south of the Rakaia River

Expect 10 to 20 cm of snow to settle above 400 metres, with lesser amounts down to 300 metres from 3 am Friday to 3 pm Friday.

Heavy Rain Watch for the Westland District ranges between Haast and Arthur’s Passes

Periods of heavy rain from 3 am Friday to 9 pm Friday, and amounts may approach warning criteria.

Road Snowfall Warning - Arthur's Pass, SH73

Snow is expected to start falling Friday morning/ noon to midnight Friday. One to three cm may accumulate about the road above 500 metres, lesser amounts down to about 400 metres.

Snow - Porters Pass, SH73

Snow is expected to start falling Friday morning from 9 am to midnight Friday. Two to five cm may accumulate about the road above 500 metres, with lesser amounts down to about 400 metres.

Note on the Otira Gorge, SH73

SH73, between Arthur’s Pass and Otira, is currently closed overnight 5.30 pm to 7.30 am seven days a week.

The Lewis Pass via Waipara and Reefton, SH7, is the alternative route adding around an hour to the journey between Canterbury and the West Coast.

Weekends SH73 Otira is open daytimes.

Weekdays, it is open on the hour daytimes between 9am and 5pm as crews work at the Rock Shelter to clear the roof of rockfall debris. Please build in extra time.

MetService

MetService updates: National Severe Weather Information - MetService is New Zealand’s only authorised provider of Severe Weather Alerts

Road Snowfall Warnings click here

© Scoop Media

