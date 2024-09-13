Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Information Sought After Crash, Haumoana Road

Friday, 13 September 2024, 8:17 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are asking for the public’s help after a car has struck a barrier, multiple fences and a power box on Haumoana Road, causing extensive damage.

Staff were advised shortly before 8pm of the incident, which caused the area to lose power for some time.

Following the incident the vehicle has fled the area.

Police are now looking for the red car, which is believed to have considerable damage to the left hand side, and its driver.

If you witnessed this incident or have any information about those involved, Police would like to hear from you.

Please call 105 and reference event number P059947807.

