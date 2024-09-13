Serious Crash, Awapuni - Eastern
Friday, 13 September 2024, 8:19 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash on
Awapuni Road, near Commerce Place, Awapuni, where a vehicle
has struck a building.
Police were called about
7am.
The road is closed between Aerodrome Road and
Pacific Street, with diversions in place.
Motorists
should please avoid the area, if
possible.
