Update - Fatal Crash, Cheltenham Hunterville Road, Beaconsfield
Friday, 13 September 2024, 10:02 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A second person has now died following the fatal crash
yesterday on Cheltenham Hunterville Road, Beaconsfield,
Manawatu.
Another person remains in hospital in a
serious condition.
Enquiries into the circumstances of
the crash are
ongoing.
