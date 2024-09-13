Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Auckland Council Spends $263,000 On Beach Stairs

Friday, 13 September 2024, 10:41 am
Press Release: Auckland Ratepayers' Alliance

The Auckland Ratepayers' Alliance can reveal through Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act that Auckland Council spent $263,000 on four sets of stairs for Milford Beach's Southern Walkway.

As part of council's coastal asset renewals programme, the total figure adds up to $8,218.75 per step, replaced like-for-like with the addition of a handrail.

Auckland Ratepayers' Alliance spokesman Sam Warren, said:

“The photos provided to us confirm the Milford Beach stairs were unsafe, and work was obviously needed.

“However, just because something has to be done, doesn't mean the gold plated standard must apply.

“Auckland Council must implement better standards for replacement and construction work. Surely eight steps per stair should not cost $65,750 a pop.

"Common sense spending is desperately needed for Auckland Council and more must be done to keep costs low.”

NOTES:

The Auckland Ratepayers' Alliance is a not-for-profit community group dedicated to championing prudent fiscal management of our Super City. Membership is free and open to all Aucklanders who sign up at www.ratepayers.nz.

