Witnesses Sought - Serious Crash, Tasman

Friday, 13 September 2024, 11:06 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are asking for witnesses to come forward after a serious two-car crash in Tasman yesterday.

Emergency services were called to the scene at the intersection of Aporo and Harley Roads about 12pm.

One person sustained critical injuries and remains in hospital.

Enquiries are underway into the circumstances of the crash and Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed it, or might have dashcam footage.

If you can help, please use our 105 service and quote file number 240913/3778.

