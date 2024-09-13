United Tairāwhiti Impresses Prime Minister

Working together for Tairāwhiti . . . (from left) local MP Dana Kirkpatrick, Trust Tairāwhiti chief executive Doug Jones, Mayor Rehette Stoltz, Prime Minister Chris Luxon, Trust Tairāwhiti board chair David Battin, Te Aitanga a Māhaki chair Pene Brown, Minister for Māori Development Tama Potaka and Tāmanuhiri Tūtū Poroporo Trust chief executive Leon Wijohn. (Photo/Supplied)

Prime Minister Chris Luxon had plenty of good things to say about Te Tairāwhiti on Thursday (yesterday) after an informal meeting with iwi leaders, Trust Tairāwhiti and Mayor Rehette Stoltz.

At the meeting he was presented with an early look at the regional economic plan.

“I think this is leading nationally,” said Mr Luxon after hearing from those around the table.

“It is one of the best plans I have seen and really appreciate all the work that has gone into it. It is high quality work and gives us clarity about what the priorities are in the region, which makes it easier for Government to partner in that way.”

Trust Tairāwhiti Doug Jones made it very clear Tairāwhiti was keen to stand on its own two feet but needed Government support along with private investment.

“We are determined to invest in ourselves.”

Both he and Mrs Stoltz admitted it was an ambitious plan, that was set to roll out over 10 years, but one that had the backing of all.

“This is a pivotal moment for Tairāwhiti,” said Mr Jones.

“It is an ambitious pathway to prosperity that honours the tireless work ethic of our people, communities and businesses.”

Mr Jones outlined that it was time to halt the shrinking economy in a region that was a world leader in producing goods, but one that historically had taken the gate price rather than adding value. He believes the time for that to change is now.

He also believes there are many other things that need attention, including annual earnings that in rural Tairāwhiti could be as low as $20,000 per annum, compared to a national average of $75,000. In addition he thinks it’s time to explore new opportunities, invest in local people, create pathways of prosperity for them and unlock the value of land.

Mr Luxon agreed with the need to support provincial New Zealand and said Government was “up for those conversations”.

“This plan is important because then Government can work with local government and iwi in the area to actually get the outcomes we all want to see.”

Strategic enablers held the key to much, including unlocking wellbeing for people and product. Mr Jones highlighted that access to markets through quality transport and roads was crucial and cited commercial fishers who opted to unload at Tauranga rather than take the risk their fresh crayfish wouldn’t be able to get out of the region for international markets.

Mayor Stoltz said resilient roads were needed for tourism as well the economy.

“The region would also benefit from bulk funding rather than dealing with the many public service organisations that Council was working with in the recovery space.”

Mr Luxon homed in on tourism, encouraging the region to charge a premium for the unique and very special offerings in Tairāwhiti.

“We tend to take it for granted.”

After the meeting Mayor Stoltz said it was great to host the Prime Minister.

“The impacts of climate change in our region have been significant and the road to recovery is still steep. It is always good for us to sit down with Mr Luxon and talk face to face.”

“The region needed to partner with Government across the projects that were key to local communities, including housing and infrastructure.”

“The issues we are facing are intergenerational and need that partnership to happen. We have shared our aspirations with the Prime Minister and he understands the importance of it. He was impressed with how we are moving our region forward.”

The economic plan is a product of the February Tairāwhiti Tomorrow Together summit where the community came together to figure out what needed to be done to make the region thrive.

