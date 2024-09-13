Information Sought Over Tikipunga Car Fires

Police in Northland are seeking information into a series of suspicious car fires in Tikipunga this month.

Three car fires have occurred in the area since 2 September and Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Whangārei CIB’s Detective Sergeant Pieter Serfontein says the most recent incident occurred on 12 September.

The car fire was reported on Thomas Street just before 6.30am.

Police are also investigating car fires on 2 and 11 September.

The former occurred outside an address on Thompson Place at 6.15am, with the latter occurring in the driveway of a Heretaunga Street property at around 4.15am.

“Our enquiries are still in the very early stages, and we are keeping an open mind that these incidents are linked and involve the same offenders,” Detective Sergeant Serfontein says.

“It’s fortunate though that no one has sustained any injuries in relation to any of these incidents.”

Police are working to understand the circumstances and why these vehicles would be targeted.

“Losing a mode of transportation will impact those families affected by these arson events,” Detective Sergeant Serfontein says.

“If you know anything at all about these car fires, we ask that you contact Police to assist our enquiries.”

Police are advising the Tikipunga community to remain vigilant, especially in the early hours, and to report any suspicious activity on 111.

If you have any information that could help our enquiries, please update us online now [1] or call 105.

Please use the reference number 240912/0211.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers [2] on 0800 555 111.

