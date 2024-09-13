Tasman Police Issue Appeal After Serious Crash

Police are asking for witnesses to come forward after a crash in Tasman yesterday.

Emergency services were called to the scene at the intersection of Aporo and Harley Roads about 12pm.

One person sustained critical injuries and remains in hospital.

Enquiries are underway into the circumstances of the crash and Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed it or might have dashcam footage.

If you have any information that could help our enquiries, please update us online now [1] or call 105.

Please use the reference number 240913/3778.

