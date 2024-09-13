New Ferry For Diamond Harbour

Black Cat and Metro’s new Diamond Harbour ferry, Black Pearl, has begun its

operations.

Two events, one for the community and another for officials, were held this month to celebrate the ferry’s launch.

The vessel can carry up to 95 customers, almost double the capacity of the other Diamond Harbour ferry, Black Diamond, which will now be used as the reserve ferry. With a 15-percent increase in passenger trips from 135,000 in the 2022-2023 Financial Year to just over 155,000 the 2023-2024 Financial Year, the ferry’s additional capacity will come in handy.

The new ferry has been years in the making.

Black Cat chief executive Paul Milligan said it’s taken a lot of planning and careful design.

“We are very pleased to have the Black Pearl in operation. It was special to celebrate its launch with the community and key partners and stakeholders – they all play such an important part in our service,” he said.

“A real highlight of having this new ferry is its capacity. It will allow for greater accessibility for customers, including those with prams or bikes,” he added.

The ferry’s journey to the water wasn’t all smooth sailing.

"We are relieved to have the ferry in service after the initial build of it was delayed due to COVID-19 and the normal teething issues one might expect with a new boat,” Paul added.

Environment Canterbury Councillor Vicky Southworth says she is excited to have the new ferry in operation.

“It’s amazing to see after years of hard work and planning. I know having this extra, bigger vessel available will be appreciated by the community,” she said.

The ferry was built locally by Icon Custom Boats in Rangiora.

There are more than 290 scheduled ferry trips each week, 215 of these on weekdays, ensuring a consistent service between Lyttelton and Diamond Harbour.

The timetable and prices for the service will remain the same – these can both be viewed here.

