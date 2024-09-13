Name Release – Fatal Crash, Waimate
Friday, 13 September 2024, 1:08 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now release the name of the man who died after
a truck and car collided in Waimate early
Wednesday.
He was 65-year-old local, Alan George
Weir.
Our thoughts are with his family and loved
ones.
Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash
are
ongoing.
