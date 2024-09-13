Police Release CCTV Images In Dargaville Homicide Investigation

Police are today releasing images of a man in relation to an ongoing homicide investigation in Northland.

The body of Joanna (Jo) Mai Sione-Lauaki, 38, was discovered between Omamari Beach and Aranga Beach on Friday 2 August.

Since the discovery, Police have been working hard to piece together the events leading up to Jo’ss death

Detective Inspector Al Symonds, of Northland CIB, says Police are now appealing to the public for any sightings of the man in these CCTV images in the Baylys or Omamari beach areas on either 1 or 2 August.

The man is described as about 189cms, in his late 30s and of Caucasian complexion with green eyes, a beard and sandy coloured hair.

In the images pictured he is wearing a blue sweater with white pants, dark coloured boots and a hat.

Police understand this man also had two white pig hunting dogs with him.

“We are asking anyone who may have seen this man in the Baylys or Omamari beach areas, and as far north as the Bluff, on 1or 2 August to please come forward.

“We believe this man was the last person to see Jo alive.”

Police are continuing to appeal for and information on a white 2012 Toyota Hilux flat deck Ute, with no registration plates, an orange hazard light on the roof and aluminium dog cages on the back.

Detective Inspector Symonds says Police believe this vehicle was in the same area where Jo’s body was discovered.

“We would like to hear from anyone who saw this vehicle leading up to and around Friday 2 August in the Baylys or Omamari beach areas near Dargaville and anytime up until 10 August.

“Our teams are working hard to piece together the events leading up to Jo’s death and any information, no matter how small, could assist in getting closure for her whānau.”

Several of Jo’s clothing items remain outstanding, and Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a white Nike t-shirt with a red tick, black or dark grey tracksuit pants and red Adidas scuffs.

“I cannot stress that any information at all could assist us in identifying the person responsible for Jo’s death and holding them to account.

Members of the public with any photos or videos which may be relevant, please upload them here: https://cloth.nc3.govt.nz

Anyone with information can update us online now or call 105 and quote file number 240803/9062.

Alternatively, if you would like to speak to a member of the investigation team in person you can present to the Dargaville Police Station.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

