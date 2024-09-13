Highways Reopened This Afternoon - Haast, Mt Cook, Milford Sound Piopiotahi Road

Three South Island highways closed this morning due to snow and ice reopened this afternoon, says NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA).

SH94 into Milford Sound Piopiotahi from Te Anau reopened at midday after pre-emptive avalanches at the Homer Tunnel, the entrance to Milford Sound, were triggered with choppers, reducing the risk. (Check the video on https://www.facebook.com/nztaos/ )

SH80, the only access into Mt Cook/Aoraki, opened after 2 pm.

SH6, the Haast Pass linking Makarora and Haast township, opened after 2 pm.

Otago highways inland from Dunedin still icy

People driving in Otago, for example, Mosgiel to Kyeburn (SH87) and Palmerston to Kyeburn and Omakau (SH85) need to have winter driving tips in mind, says NZTA.

These routes are open but conditions are icy so drivers need to leave plenty of gap when following (double the two second rule) and avoid braking on ice or black ice. Places like bridge decks and areas which have not had a chance to defrost today are places to watch towards the end of today and first thing tomorrow.

Arthur’s Pass, Porters Pass, SH73, Lindis and Burkes Passes, SH8

Snow is forecast for the Arthur’s Pass route (SH73) so drivers need to check before heading out and be prepared with chains and warm clothes. (There are currently delays between Otira and Arthur’s Pass as rockfall prevention work continues, with waits up to an hour between 9 am and 5 pm today. The highway closes at 5.30 pm till 7.30 am tomorrow.)

South Canterbury passes are also likely to be affected by snow and/or ice, so drivers need to be prepared or take SH1 the coastal route alternative if in doubt.

Overall advice

We encourage customers to plan their journey, given that further areas and highways may be affected over the weekend as the icy, snowy system moves up and across central Te Wai Pounamu.

Check the traffic map for updates: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/highway-conditions

