Reminder Of Hours Open Otira Gorge This Weekend And Next Week, SH73, Rock Shelter Work Well Underway

Otira Gorge, SH73, update Friday 13 September – Rock Shelter clearance work well underway

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) crews this week began clearing material on the Rock Shelter roof in the Otira Gorge, SH73, using a remote-controlled excavator (see photo below).

NZTA understands that this work is disruptive to highway drivers and appreciates people’s patience while we make this site safe and get the highway back to reliable operations for the summer visitor season.

SH73, between Arthur’s Pass and Otira, is currently closed overnight 5.30 pm to 7.30 am seven days a week.

Those closure times continue this weekend and for the week 16-22 September.

The Lewis Pass via Waipara and Reefton, SH7, is the alternative route adding around an hour to the journey between Canterbury and the West Coast.

Weekends SH73 Otira is open daytimes, 7.30 am to 5.30 pm.

Weekdays, it is open on the hour daytimes between 9am and 5pm as crews work at the Rock Shelter to clear rockfall debris and build a bund to prevent rock falling onto the highway in future.

There is no restriction at all between 7.30am to 9am and 5pm to 5.30pm each day.

It will remain closed overnight until it is safe for night travel to resume.

Please build in extra time, says NZTA.

Snow on Porters Pass and Arthur’s Pass is a possibility on Friday and this weekend so please check the NZTA Journey Planner before heading off and be prepared: Highway conditions for Canterbury | NZTA Journey Planner

This work is weather dependent, so it may be postponed on days where the conditions are unsuitable to work. In these cases, the road will be open during the day if it is safe to do so, says Moira Whinham, Maintenance Contract Manager for NZTA on the West Coast.

Any changes to route availability will be updated on the Journey Planner at all times. https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/highway-conditions

Electronic signs at each end of SH73 in places like Kumara Junction and Springfield will let people know the open hours that day.

This work is expected to take up to six weeks to complete, subject to weather. As the crew moves more material, NZTA will have more confidence on the likely duration.

An update will be provided each Friday to confirm the closures for the following week.

There may be other maintenance work on SH73 which may increase travel times. Check the journey planner to ensure you have enough time to reach the road block points either side.

Updates here: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/highway-conditions/canterbury/warnings/477781

