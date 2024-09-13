Lanes Blocked By Car Fire, Auckland's Southern Motorway - Auckland City
Friday, 13 September 2024, 7:20 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a car fire on
Auckland’s Southern Motorway, near the Khyber Pass Road
on-ramp.
The car occupants were able to get out of the
car safely and are reported to be uninjured.
Two lanes
are blocked and delays are expected.
Motorists are
asked to take alternative routes where
possible.
© Scoop Media
