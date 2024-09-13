Lanes Blocked By Car Fire, Auckland's Southern Motorway - Auckland City

Emergency services are responding to a car fire on Auckland’s Southern Motorway, near the Khyber Pass Road on-ramp.

The car occupants were able to get out of the car safely and are reported to be uninjured.

Two lanes are blocked and delays are expected.

Motorists are asked to take alternative routes where possible.

