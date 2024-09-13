Good Sorts And Community Awards Celebrate Kāpiti Coast Champions
29 August 2024
Kāpiti Coast’s humble heroes were recognised at the Kāpiti Good Sorts and Wellington Airport Regional Community Awards at Te Raukura ki Kāpiti last night.
The Kāpiti Good Sorts Awards celebrate people who care for the community and make a difference for those who call Kāpiti home. This year’s recipients were John Roger, Matalena Vaeluaga, Jessica Keltie, and Robin Gunston.
Kāpiti Coast District Mayor Janet Holborow says four recipients were also chosen for Mayoral Awards.
The Taonga Maumahara Award was presented posthumously to the family of Graham Priest, the Local Legend Award was presented posthumously to the family of Sir Jon Trimmer, and the Rangatahi Award was presented to Fletcher Martin, with the 2024 Mayoral Award presented to John Hayes.
Mayor Holborow says Kāpiti is fortunate to have many wonderful people who contribute their time and skills to make a difference for others.
“These awards are an opportunity to acknowledge our unsung heroes and shine a light on the efforts made by so many and in so many areas.
“Whether it’s supporting a sports club, enhancing our environment, advocating for others, or enriching our arts and culture sector, our amazing community volunteers have one thing in common – they make Kāpiti a better place to be.”
Mayor Holborow says the Mayoral awards were well-deserved.
“Graham Priest will be remembered for his impact across health, radio and politics, as well as through the volunteer work and fundraising he did that benefited people across Kāpiti.
“Sir Jon Trimmer was a lauded dancer who dedicated his life to the arts and has left a legacy in his wake. He really became a legend in his own time.
“Both are remembered with gratitude for the impact they made, and I’m delighted to pay tribute to these remarkable residents.
“Despite still being in his teen years, Fletcher Martin has already achieved so much - earning success in the arts and academic achievements. He truly is an inspiration to his peers.”
John Hayes was presented with the highest honour, the 2024 Mayoral Award.
“Throughout his lifetime, John has used his voice to elevate others and to influence positive change. His actions continue to enhance the lives of others across our community through his advocacy, enthusiasm and tenacity,” says Mayor Holborow.
The Wellington Airport Regional Community Awards recognise the tremendous service provided by volunteer community groups across six categories. These awards celebrate their collective contributions to society, with a winner and runner up announced for each category.
Kāpiti Women’s Centre were selected as this year’s Supreme Winner of the Community Awards. The Supreme Award winner and category winners will go forward to represent the Kāpiti Coast in the Regional Community Awards. The Rising Star award was presented to Tū Mātau Ora.
“My congratulations go out to all our winners, as well as to all of the nominees who have been recognised for their efforts. We appreciate every one of you,” says Mayor Holborow.
The 2024 award winners are:
Mayoral Awards 2024
Taonga Maumahara Award: Graham Priest
Local Legend Award: Sir Jon Trimmer
Rangatahi Award: Fletcher Martin
2024 Mayoral Award: John Hayes
Kāpiti Good Sorts Awards
John Roger
Matalena Vaeluaga
Jessica Keltie
Robin Gunston
Wellington Airport Regional Community Awards
Heritage and Environment category
Winner: Discover Kāpiti Heritage Group
Runner up: The Waikanae Estuary Care Group
Health and Wellbeing category
Winner: Kāpiti Women’s Centre
Runner up: The Kāpiti Kiwi’s Network Club
Sports and Leisure category
Winner: Waikanae Surfing Club
Runner up: Kāpiti Underwater Club
Education and Child/Youth Development category
Winner: Work ready Kāpiti
Runner up: Birthright
Arts and Culture category
Winner: Te Ara Korowai
Runner up: Kāpiti Arts Studio
Rising Star category
Winner: Tū Mātau Ora
Runner up: Reset Cleans Wellington
Supreme Award
Winner: Kāpiti Women’s Centre
Visit www.kapiticoast.govt.nz/GoodSorts for more information.