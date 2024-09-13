Good Sorts And Community Awards Celebrate Kāpiti Coast Champions

29 August 2024

Kāpiti Coast’s humble heroes were recognised at the Kāpiti Good Sorts and Wellington Airport Regional Community Awards at Te Raukura ki Kāpiti last night.

The Kāpiti Good Sorts Awards celebrate people who care for the community and make a difference for those who call Kāpiti home. This year’s recipients were John Roger, Matalena Vaeluaga, Jessica Keltie, and Robin Gunston.

Kāpiti Coast District Mayor Janet Holborow says four recipients were also chosen for Mayoral Awards.

The Taonga Maumahara Award was presented posthumously to the family of Graham Priest, the Local Legend Award was presented posthumously to the family of Sir Jon Trimmer, and the Rangatahi Award was presented to Fletcher Martin, with the 2024 Mayoral Award presented to John Hayes.

Mayor Holborow says Kāpiti is fortunate to have many wonderful people who contribute their time and skills to make a difference for others.

“These awards are an opportunity to acknowledge our unsung heroes and shine a light on the efforts made by so many and in so many areas.

“Whether it’s supporting a sports club, enhancing our environment, advocating for others, or enriching our arts and culture sector, our amazing community volunteers have one thing in common – they make Kāpiti a better place to be.”

Mayor Holborow says the Mayoral awards were well-deserved.

“Graham Priest will be remembered for his impact across health, radio and politics, as well as through the volunteer work and fundraising he did that benefited people across Kāpiti.

“Sir Jon Trimmer was a lauded dancer who dedicated his life to the arts and has left a legacy in his wake. He really became a legend in his own time.

“Both are remembered with gratitude for the impact they made, and I’m delighted to pay tribute to these remarkable residents.

“Despite still being in his teen years, Fletcher Martin has already achieved so much - earning success in the arts and academic achievements. He truly is an inspiration to his peers.”

John Hayes was presented with the highest honour, the 2024 Mayoral Award.

“Throughout his lifetime, John has used his voice to elevate others and to influence positive change. His actions continue to enhance the lives of others across our community through his advocacy, enthusiasm and tenacity,” says Mayor Holborow.

The Wellington Airport Regional Community Awards recognise the tremendous service provided by volunteer community groups across six categories. These awards celebrate their collective contributions to society, with a winner and runner up announced for each category.

Kāpiti Women’s Centre were selected as this year’s Supreme Winner of the Community Awards. The Supreme Award winner and category winners will go forward to represent the Kāpiti Coast in the Regional Community Awards. The Rising Star award was presented to Tū Mātau Ora.

“My congratulations go out to all our winners, as well as to all of the nominees who have been recognised for their efforts. We appreciate every one of you,” says Mayor Holborow.

The 2024 award winners are:

Mayoral Awards 2024

Taonga Maumahara Award: Graham Priest

Local Legend Award: Sir Jon Trimmer

Rangatahi Award: Fletcher Martin

2024 Mayoral Award: John Hayes

Kāpiti Good Sorts Awards

John Roger

Matalena Vaeluaga

Jessica Keltie

Robin Gunston

Wellington Airport Regional Community Awards

Heritage and Environment category

Winner: Discover Kāpiti Heritage Group

Runner up: The Waikanae Estuary Care Group

Health and Wellbeing category

Winner: Kāpiti Women’s Centre

Runner up: The Kāpiti Kiwi’s Network Club

Sports and Leisure category

Winner: Waikanae Surfing Club

Runner up: Kāpiti Underwater Club

Education and Child/Youth Development category

Winner: Work ready Kāpiti

Runner up: Birthright

Arts and Culture category

Winner: Te Ara Korowai

Runner up: Kāpiti Arts Studio

Rising Star category

Winner: Tū Mātau Ora

Runner up: Reset Cleans Wellington

Supreme Award

Winner: Kāpiti Women’s Centre

Visit www.kapiticoast.govt.nz/GoodSorts for more information.

