Horowhenua Council To Vote On Māori Ward

30th August 2024

Horowhenua District Council will vote at the next Council meeting on whether to keep its Horowhenua (Māori) Ward.

In 2021, councillors voted unanimously to establish a Māori ward with significant community support. Councillors Nina Hori Te Pa and Justin Tamihana were elected to represent the ward in elections the following year.

A recent law change requires councils with Māori wards not established by a poll of voters to either dissolve them or hold a binding referendum about their future at the 2025 Local Body Elections.

Last month, Council engaged with the community, asking if they thought the Horowhenua (Māori) Ward should be kept. Of 513 responses, 77.2% were in favour of keeping the ward and 22.8% were against it.

At a public forum in late August, 11 people took the floor, all speaking in favour of retaining the ward.

Councillors will vote on the issue at a public meeting starting at 1pm on Wednesday September 4 in Council Chambers.

If Council decides to keep the Horowhenua (Māori) Ward a referendum will be held as part of the 2025 Local Election, giving ratepayers the final decision on the ward's future.

Chief Executive Monique Davidson says, "Engaging with our community and understanding their views is critical to our decision-making process. The feedback clearly shows strong support for the Horowhenua (Māori) Ward, which councillors will consider at the meeting.”

