Greater Wellington Backing The Bittern For Bird Of The Year 2024

Photo/Supplied

29 August 2024

The cryptic and coy matuku-hūrepo or Australasian bittern has Greater Wellington’s support for Bird of the Year 2024.

The bittern’s conservation status is Threatened, with less than 1,000 birds living in Aotearoa. The Wellington Region is home to a well-known population in the Wairarapa Moana, with recordings of bittern at wetlands across the Kāpiti Coast.

Greater Wellington director of delivery Jack Mace says in backing the bittern he hopes to raise awareness of the conservation plight of this secretive bird.

“While the population is thriving around Wairarapa Moana, bittern are not doing nearly as well across the rest of the country,” Mace says.

“Bittern are an indicator of wetland health, and a symbol of the delicate ecosystems we work so hard to protect, with our planting, trapping, and restoration projects.

Photo/Supplied

“Matuku-hūrepo are one of our lesser-known native birds that are incredibly rare and difficult to monitor. Sometimes people will spot a bittern once, but never twice – it’s a case of once bittern, twice shy – we are thrilled to back the bittern for Bird of the Year.”

Bittern are rarely seen, but often heard during their breeding season when the boom of the male’s call sound over wetlands. The bittern’s breeding or ‘booming’ season runs from now until February, peaking in October and November when the males are most active.

Greater Wellington will be participating in the first nationwide ‘Great Matuku Muster’ event on Saturday 19 October at the Wairarapa Moana wetlands, where people will have the opportunity to hear the birds first-hand.

Biodiversity advisor Sarah-Jane Jensen is feeling optimistic about this year’s booming season.

“Having eyes and ears all over the country for the first Great Matuku Muster will help provide a new estimate of the national population. It’s exciting and will be so rewarding,” Jensen says.

“Joining us for the muster is a unique opportunity to hear the booming for yourself, especially at the Wairarapa Moana wetlands, which are recognised as Ramsar wetlands of international significance.”

Voting for Bird of the Year opens on Monday 2 September. For more information, and to vote for your favourite manu, visit: www.birdoftheyear.org.nz

