Operation Avon: Entire Christchurch Comancheros Chapter Arrested

Thursday, 29 August 2024

OP Avon - Drugs 2. Photo/Supplied. OP Avon - Motorcycle 1. Photo/Supplied OP Avon - Cash 1. Photo/Supplied OP Avon - Firearm 1. Photo/Supplied. OP Avon - Motorcycle 2. Photo/Supplied OP Avon - Cash 2. Photo/Supplied OP Avon - Motorcycle 3. Photo/Supplied OP Avon - Drugs 1. Photo/Supplied. OP Avon - Firearm 2. Photo/Supplied. OP Avon - Cash Counter. Photo/Supplied. OP Avon - Drug Paraphernalia. Photo/Supplied. OP Avon - Firearm 3. Photo/Supplied.

Police have arrested every patched member of the Christchurch chapter of the Comancheros yesterday, in a significant operation targeting the gang.

Millions of dollars’ worth of illicit drugs have been seized as Police yesterday terminated about 70 warrants as part of the eight-month investigation, dubbed Operation Avon.

In total, 29 warrants were executed on addresses and more than 40 warrants executed on vehicles, predominately in the Christchurch area, with a handful in Auckland.

Approximately 5kg of class A drugs were seized, along with 11 firearms, ammunition, and about $250,000 cash.

Eighteen men aged between 18 and 55 were arrested and have been charged, including every patched Comancheros Christchurch member.

As part of enforcement activity Police have also restrained $1.9 million dollars of assets, consisting of an Auckland property and 11 vehicles.

The Christchurch chapter of the Comancheros became a priority target of the National Organised Crime Group (NOCG), supported by Canterbury Police, as their brazen alleged offending spread across New Zealand.

“Early on, our investigation identified significant drug offending involving the Class A controlled drugs methamphetamine and cocaine, and extensive money laundering,” says Detective Inspector Darrin Thomson.

“Class A drugs cause untold harm and misery in our communities and the impact on families is intolerable.

“These groups have no hesitation in peddling drugs and accumulating vehicles and property, with no regard for the destruction they cause in everyday New Zealanders’ lives.

“We have no doubt that this disruption of the Comanchero gang will have a positive impact on the drug supply chain across the country.”

Police allege the gang organised for drugs and cash to be relayed between Auckland and Christchurch every few weeks.

Detective Inspector Thomson said over a million dollars’ worth of drugs at wholesale value were believed to have been moved between the North and South Island, which Police will allege at prosecution equates to more than $15 million street value.

The 18 men have made a first appearance at court in Christchurch and Auckland. Charges include participating in an organised criminal group, conspiracy to supply methamphetamine, and conspiracy to supply cocaine.

Further charges, including money laundering and drug dealing charges, are being considered ahead of future appearances.

“NZ Police is committed to putting an end to the harm organised criminal groups perpetuate across New Zealand,” says Detective Inspector Thomson.

“Operation Avon is holding those responsible to account following a meticulous investigation and coordinated response.

“Pivotally, arresting every member of the chapter will put an end to their unwanted presence in our Christchurch community.”

