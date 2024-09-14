Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Appeal For Information Following Deliberate House Fire, Hamilton

Saturday, 14 September 2024, 11:48 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Thursday, 29 August 2024

House Fire 1. Photo/Supplied.
House Fire 2. Photo/Supplied.

Hamilton Police are appealing for information from the public following a house fire on Knighton Road, Hillcrest on Saturday 24 August around 2.30pm.

A forensic examination of the scene has since determined the fire was deliberately lit.

Considerable damage was caused to the house during the blaze and neighbouring occupied properties were also put at risk.

Police would like to speak to anyone who has not already been in touch that saw people or vehicles in the area that were unfamiliar or behaving suspiciously at the time of the arson on Knighton Road.

The investigation team are following strong lines of enquiry and would like to thank members of the public who have provided information to us so far.

Anyone with further information is asked to call 105 or add information by clicking ‘update report’ online https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105

Please reference file number: 240824/4991

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 