Appeal For Information Following Deliberate House Fire, Hamilton

Thursday, 29 August 2024

House Fire 1. Photo/Supplied.

House Fire 2. Photo/Supplied.

Hamilton Police are appealing for information from the public following a house fire on Knighton Road, Hillcrest on Saturday 24 August around 2.30pm.

A forensic examination of the scene has since determined the fire was deliberately lit.

Considerable damage was caused to the house during the blaze and neighbouring occupied properties were also put at risk.

Police would like to speak to anyone who has not already been in touch that saw people or vehicles in the area that were unfamiliar or behaving suspiciously at the time of the arson on Knighton Road.

The investigation team are following strong lines of enquiry and would like to thank members of the public who have provided information to us so far.

Anyone with further information is asked to call 105 or add information by clicking ‘update report’ online https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105

Please reference file number: 240824/4991

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

