Op Elba: Investigation Advances As Police Charge Man With Murder

Saturday, 14 September 2024, 11:52 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Thursday, 29 August 2024

The Police investigation into the murder of Stephen Thorpe has developed significantly, with a man facing court today on a murder charge.

Operation Elba has been working piece together why the 54-year-old Mt Roskill man lost his life in tragic circumstances on 24 August.

Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin, who is overseeing the team of investigators, says Police have been in the Blockhouse Bay area in recent days.

“Our investigation progressed rapidly yesterday afternoon, with a person of interest taken into custody near the homicide scene,” he says.

“We have since charged this man with Stephen’s murder.”

The 26-year-old Blockhouse Bay man will appear at Auckland District Court today.

A search warrant was executed overnight at a nearby address on Exminster Street as part of the investigation.

Police are not seeking anyone else in connection with the homicide investigation.

“This is a positive development in the investigation, but our work here is not done,” Detective Inspector Baldwin says.

“I know there will be questions about why this happened to Stephen, and our team have the important task now of piecing together all the information so the judicial process can be carried out.”

This work will involve collecting and analysing further CCTV footage and speaking with witnesses.

“I want to make a special mention of my team of investigators that have been working vigilantly to advance this investigation in recent days.”

Police also acknowledge the ongoing support of the Blockhouse Bay community following Saturday’s tragic events.

“Police staff will still be working in the community as part of the ongoing area canvas, and we still need anyone with information or CCTV to contact us.”

Please contact 105 or go online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 , using ‘Update My Report’.

Please reference Operation Elba, with the file number 240824/4136.

Information can be provided anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

