Southland Police Seize Cannabis And Cash, Arrest Seven People

Thursday, 29 August 2024

Cannabis plants seized Southland. Image/Supplied.

Cash and drugs seized Southland. Image/Supplied.

Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Baird:

Police located 150 ounces of cannabis, seized $25,000 and arrested seven people in Southland yesterday.

The Southern District Organised Crime Group, assisted by several Police work groups, executed simultaneous search warrants in the Invercargill and Bluff areas.

Police located 46 cannabis plants, 150 ounces (4.25kg) of high-quality cannabis head, cannabis oil, about $25,000 cash, and MDMA.

Those arrested have been charged with offences including offering to supply LSD, offering to supply ecstasy, possession of cannabis for supply, offering to supply cannabis, possession of cannabis oil, cultivation of cannabis, and failing to comply with obligations in relation to a computer search.

Those arrested have been bailed to appear in the Invercargill District Court.

Police continue to target those who supply these drugs, which have the potential to cause extreme harm and damage in our communities, and we ask members of the public who know those supplying these drugs to contact us on 105.

Information can also be reported to your local Police station or anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

We also encourage anyone affected by drug addiction to seek help though the Alcohol and Drug helpline on 0800 787 797, or free text 8681.

