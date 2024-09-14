Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Southland Police Seize Cannabis And Cash, Arrest Seven People

Saturday, 14 September 2024, 11:53 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Thursday, 29 August 2024

Cannabis plants seized Southland. Image/Supplied.
Cannabis plants seized Southland. Image/Supplied.
Cannabis seized Southland. Image/Supplied.
Cannabis seized Southland. Image/Supplied.
Cash and drugs seized Southland. Image/Supplied.

Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Baird:

Police located 150 ounces of cannabis, seized $25,000 and arrested seven people in Southland yesterday.

The Southern District Organised Crime Group, assisted by several Police work groups, executed simultaneous search warrants in the Invercargill and Bluff areas.

Police located 46 cannabis plants, 150 ounces (4.25kg) of high-quality cannabis head, cannabis oil, about $25,000 cash, and MDMA.

Those arrested have been charged with offences including offering to supply LSD, offering to supply ecstasy, possession of cannabis for supply, offering to supply cannabis, possession of cannabis oil, cultivation of cannabis, and failing to comply with obligations in relation to a computer search.

Those arrested have been bailed to appear in the Invercargill District Court.

Police continue to target those who supply these drugs, which have the potential to cause extreme harm and damage in our communities, and we ask members of the public who know those supplying these drugs to contact us on 105.

Information can also be reported to your local Police station or anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

We also encourage anyone affected by drug addiction to seek help though the Alcohol and Drug helpline on 0800 787 797, or free text 8681.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 