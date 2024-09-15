Rescue Crews Mussel In To Assist Following Incident In Muriwai

A trio who set out on a mussel hunt at Muriwai Beach yesterday had a lucky escape after they were caught out by the incoming tide.

At about 5.20pm yesterday Police were contacted after a man and two women had walked around the rocks to the left of Muriwai Beach to collect mussels and got trapped.

Senior Sergeant Garry Larsen, of the Auckland Maritime Unit, says the group had carried out the walk at low tide and thought they had time to collect and return, but were then caught in a small cave by the incoming tide.

“The male made it back to the beach and raised the alarm.

“The Police Eagle helicopter quickly gained observations on the two females and directed the surf lifeguards to their location where they were able to assist the duo out along the rocks and back to safety.

“Thankfully they were unharmed, but it’s a timely reminder about how these situations can change in an instant,” Senior Sergeant Larsen says.

“The location, plus changing tides, and lack of light can change everything very quickly.

“It’s now Spring and the water is getting warmer and the evenings are getting lighter.

“What may seem like a safe area can become a dangerous and risky location faster than you might realise so we encourage everyone choosing to be in and around the water to have a safety plan in mind.”

Glenn Gowthorpe, Search and Rescue Coordinator at the Muriwai Volunteer Lifeguard Service, says it was a great response which almost certainly saved the lives of two people.

“The tide was halfway in, with just 45 minutes of daylight remaining – and the spot they were standing would have been pounded by the 2.5m swell within about an hour’s time, with no means of escape.

“Due to the location, time available and swell, we elected to climb around the rocks and wade through the surf instead of utilising a Rescue Water Craft (jetski).

“Our Search and Rescue squad did a fantastic job and got the job done and managed to retrieve the two girls safe and sound, just as the sun was setting.”

