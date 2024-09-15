Have You Seen Mikyla?

Police are appealing for any sightings of 14-year-old Mikyla, who has been reported as missing from the Northcote area.

Mikyla was last seen near Gladstone Road at about 7.30am today.

She is described as of small build with green eyes and dark brown reddish hair and was wearing black pants, a black jacket and carrying a black bag.

Police and Mikyla’s family have concerns for her wellbeing and urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to call 111 and reference job number P059835700.

Additionally, anyone who has further information can contact Police on 105, or Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

