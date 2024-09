Man Arrested Following Spree Of Intentional Damage

A 48-year-old man has been arrested in relation to a number of intentional damage incidents in Wellington overnight.

He is due to appear in the Wellington District Court tomorrow, facing six charges of intentional damage and two charges of assault.

The man was located and taken into custody following area enquiries made by the Beat Team, and Police will offer support to the impacted premises.

