PSA Saddened At Passing Of Kiingi Pootatau Te Wherowhero Te Tuawhitu

Sunday, 15 September 2024, 12:11 am
PSA

30 August 2024

The Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi extends its condolences to the Kiingitanga and Te whare ariki at this time of great sadness with the passing of Kiingi Pootatau Te Wherowhero Te Tuawhitu.

Kiingi Tuheitia has been instrumental in advocating for Māori in uniting people through kotahitanga.

"The PSA, including its 11,000 Māori members, acknowledge with gratitude the leadership role played by Kiingi Tuheitia in providing a voice of reason and unity at time when these attributes were sorely needed," PSA Te Kaihautū Māori Janice Panoho said.

"Aotearoa has lost a great and wise leader," Janice said.

PSA Vice President Māori Lesley Dixon said: "’Kua hinga he tōtara i te wao nui a Tane’ It is a sad time for Māoridom as we acknowledge the loss of one of our great leaders."

Taakiri tuu te kotahitanga

Taakiri tuu te Mana motuhake

