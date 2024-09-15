Support Our Hardworking Honey Bees This September

A honey bee on a daisy. On one flight from the hive to collect honey, a worker bee will visit between 50 and 100 flowers. Photo credit: Cryn Russell (ApiNZ Photo Competition 2023 Supreme Award winner)

If you think you’re busy, spare a thought for our humble Kiwi honey bees. Worker bees never sleep. They only live four to eight weeks but during that time they fly up to 800km (the flight distance from Wellington to Bluff). These busy little creatures work tirelessly to produce just 1/12th of a teaspoon of honey in their lifetime. At the same time they pollinate thousands of the flowers that become food for our tables, pasture for farm animals and precious flora for the environment.

This September beekeepers are calling on bee-lovers across New Zealand to learn more about this incredible species and their contribution to our environment, food chain and economy.

Apiculture New Zealand Chief Executive Karin Kos is asking New Zealanders to support our hard-working bees.

“One third of the food we eat comes from pollination due to honey bees. To put it simply, it is about one in every three bites of food,” says Ms Kos.

“We have a healthy bee population in New Zealand, but we can’t be complacent. Bees need our help to stay healthy and Bee Aware Month is all about encouraging people to do those small, but vital things, that make a real difference.”

These steps can be as simple as planting bee-friendly plants like wildflowers, providing clean water for bee rehydration, choosing bee-friendly pesticides and spraying safely.

Bees also provide the much-loved natural sweet treat, honey, and Bee Aware Month is also an opportunity to celebrate the wide range of delicious and unique honeys produced here in New Zealand.

Bee Aware Month is a national educational campaign initiated and co-ordinated by Apiculture NZ. Beekeeping clubs and supporters around the country will be visiting schools and running events. Educational resources produced for schools, community groups and families to use are available on the Apiculture New Zealand website: https://apinz.org.nz/bee-aware-month/

To learn more about honey bees and Bee Aware Month activities happening across the country, follow our social media pages throughout September. (Facebook - @beeawarenz, Instagram - @beeawaremonthnz)

