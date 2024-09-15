Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Consent Granted For Next Stage In Unitec Residential Development

Sunday, 15 September 2024, 12:33 am
Press Release: Environmental Protection Authority

Unitec Residential Development - Te Whenua Haa Ora concept / Supplied

An independent panel has approved a resource consent, subject to conditions, for the Unitec Residential Development - Te Whenua Haa Ora project in Point Chevalier, Auckland.

Te Whenua Ha Ora GP Limited, on behalf of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, applied for resource consent under the COVID-19 Recovery (Fast-track Consenting) Act 2020.

The project is one of the stages of residential development on Carrington Road in Point Chevalier, Auckland.

The application involves constructing 509 apartments, including a range of affordable and accessible housing.

The resource consent conditions are in the decision report on the page linked to below.

The decision comes 118 working days after the application was lodged with the Environmental Protection Authority.

The Environmental Protection Authority is not involved in the decision-making. We provide procedural advice and administrative support for the panel convenor, Judge Laurie Newhook, and the expert consenting panels he appoints.

Read the Unitec Residential Development - Te Whenua Haa Ora decision report: https://www.epa.govt.nz/fast-track-consenting/listed-projects/te-whenua-haa-ora/the-decision/

More about fast-track consenting: https://www.epa.govt.nz/fast-track-consenting/referred-projects/wooing-tree/the-decision/

Note: The project’s name is Unitec Residential Development - Te Whenua Haa Ora and the applicant’s name is Te Whenua Ha Ora GP Limited.

