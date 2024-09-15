Customs Arrests Drug Courier For 9.9 Kgs Methamphetamine

27 August 2024

A 27-year-old international traveler is scheduled to appear in the Manukau District Court today for attempting to smuggle 9.9 kilograms of methamphetamine into New Zealand from Canada in his suitcase on Monday (26 August).

The Canadian national arrived on a flight from Vancouver and, after questioning and a baggage search, Customs officers found methamphetamine concealed in several travel cube bags in his luggage. The 9.9 kilograms would have been worth up to NZ$3.5 million in street value.

Chief Customs Officer Ben Wells says this arrest and seizure is a great success for both Customs’ frontline officers as well as intelligence and targeting experts who work behind the scenes to identify potential drug couriers before they even get here.

“Customs screens 100 percent of all arriving passengers using data and technology to identify individuals who may pose a high risk.

“This seizure has prevented significant harm to our communities by stopping methamphetamine from hitting our streets. This is estimated to have prevented up to NZ$11 million worth of social harm and cost to New Zealand communities,” Mr Wells said.

The defendant is charged with importation and possession for supply of a Class A controlled drug, as well as failure to provide passcode to access information on electronic devices.

For suspicions about drug smuggling, call Customs confidentially on 0800 WE PROTECT (0800 937 768) or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

