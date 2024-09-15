Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Te Ao Haka Mourns The Loss Of A Great Leader

Sunday, 15 September 2024, 12:38 am
Press Release: Te Matatini

30 August 

Kua hinga te uri a Mahinarangi i a Tuheitia Potatau Te Wherowhero te tua whitu. No reira hoatu te ngira tuitui i te motu, Te Kingi i whakaara ake i te kaupapa o te Kotahitanga o te Mana Motuhake, huihui atu ki o mana, ki o ihi ki o tapu ki Matangireia, okioki atu ki o matua tipuna takoto i te aio o te Rangi.

Te Matatini joins with the motu in expressing our heartfelt sadness and grief at the passing of Kingi Tuheitia Potatau Te Wherowhero te tua whitu. We send our aroha and sympathy to his wife, Te Makau Ariki Atawhai, his children Whatumoana, Nga Wai Hono I Te Po and Korotangi, his mokopuna and the Kahui Ariki.

Over the past 18 years, Kingi Tuheitia established his own brand of leadership, quiet, humble and a staunch advocate for Kotahitanga, the unity of te Ao Maori and, Mana Motuhake, the expressed right and authority of iwi and hapu over their taonga, their uri, whenua, moana, reo me ona tikanga.

Kingi Tuheitia also carried on the legacy of his mother, the Late Te Arikinui Dame Te Ataairangi Kaahu in maintaining our relationships with our tuakana, teina o te Moana nui a Kiwa. He was very supportive of young people, encouraging them to join with their elders in expressing their views on kaupapa Maori.

“Kingi Tuheitia was the Patron of Te Matatini. As a previous performer for Taniwharau, he had a great appreciation and love of kapa haka, and I will miss his quiet but enthusiastic presence at the biannual Te Matatini Festival,” said Ta Selwyn Parata, Chairman of Te Matatini Society Incorporated.

Ta Selwyn had a close bond with Tuheitia as they were both Tipene old boys, enjoyed haka, sports and being together to celebrate the many triumphs of te iwi Maori.

Te Ao Haka grieves the loss of this great leader, husband, father, tipuna and friend. E te Kingi, e te hoa, moe mai ra.

