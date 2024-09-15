City Thrifters Set Sights On Biggest Shopping Event Of The Year

Photo/Supplied.

A Hamilton-event which last year saved 12,000 kg of clothing from landfill, is back for its second year.

Hosted by Hamilton City Council, Go Eco and Hospice Waikato, Thrifty Threads runs from 5-7 September at The Meteor and gives bargain and eco-friendly shoppers a chance to save pre-loved clothes from landfill.

For just $20 (or $10 with valid student ID) attendees can fill up to five bags of clothing, with all proceeds donated to Hospice Waikato.

The event aims to reduce the around 950,000kg of clothing sent to landfill in Hamilton Kirikiriroa every year.

Council’s Waste Minimisation Programme Manager, Nicole Bradbury said Hamiltonians can all play their part by buying clothing already in circulation or repurposing their items into something new.

“When we shop second-hand, we reduce the amount of additional clothing that could end up in landfill. Reducing what goes to landfill is an important action in our Waste Management and Minimisation Plan.

“It’s really easy for individuals to make a difference by simply buying from or donating to thrift stores,” said Bradbury.

“Hospice Waikato get so many clothes donated each year; this event gives them a chance to showcase all the amazing items they have all at once.”

Last year’s event raised $20,000 for charity and diverted 12,000kg of clothing from landfill.

For more information and to stay up to date, check out the Thrifty Threads event page.

Thrifty Threads

What: Pre-loved clothing sale.

Simply pay $20 at the door (or $10 with valid student ID) and fill your BYO bags with pre-loved clothing. Attendees can bring a maximum five bags, roughly the equivalent size to a reusable shopping bag.

When:

Thursday 5 September 4pm–8pm

Friday 6 September 10am–4pm

Saturday 7 September 10am–2pm.

Where: The Meteor, 1 Victoria Street, Hamilton.

