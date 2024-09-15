Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Taxpayers’ Union comment on passing of founding Chair, former TVNZ Political Editor, remarkable New Zealander

Sunday, 15 September 2024, 3:36 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

The co-founders of the Taxpayers’ Union - David Farrar and Jordan Williams - are sad to reflect on the unexpected passing of John Bishop, who chaired the organisation’s Board from the Union’s inception in 2013 until 2017.

“John should be saluted for having the guts to front the Taxpayers’ Union in its infancy, knowing full well that it posed a reputational risk,” says David Farrar.

“Most political start-ups fall flat on their face, and John took on the unpaid role because he believed the organisation we were trying to create was needed.”

"John was always calm, collected and thoughtful. He always had good humour under pressure."

Jordan Williams said “John’s experience as a Chief Parliamentary Reporter and Political Editor at TVNZ and reputation for 'old-school' journalistic integrity was the perfect fit for helping create the fast-paced comms-based think thank tank that is the Taxpayers' Union."

"John’s steady and wise counsel for me over the last eleven years will be deeply missed."

"John was a remarkable New Zealander. On behalf of the whole organisation, we express our deepest sympathies to Rosemary, Eleanor, Christopher and the wider family," said Mr Williams.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Taxpayers' Union on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 