Taxpayers’ Union comment on passing of founding Chair, former TVNZ Political Editor, remarkable New Zealander

The co-founders of the Taxpayers’ Union - David Farrar and Jordan Williams - are sad to reflect on the unexpected passing of John Bishop, who chaired the organisation’s Board from the Union’s inception in 2013 until 2017.

“John should be saluted for having the guts to front the Taxpayers’ Union in its infancy, knowing full well that it posed a reputational risk,” says David Farrar.

“Most political start-ups fall flat on their face, and John took on the unpaid role because he believed the organisation we were trying to create was needed.”

"John was always calm, collected and thoughtful. He always had good humour under pressure."

Jordan Williams said “John’s experience as a Chief Parliamentary Reporter and Political Editor at TVNZ and reputation for 'old-school' journalistic integrity was the perfect fit for helping create the fast-paced comms-based think thank tank that is the Taxpayers' Union."

"John’s steady and wise counsel for me over the last eleven years will be deeply missed."

"John was a remarkable New Zealander. On behalf of the whole organisation, we express our deepest sympathies to Rosemary, Eleanor, Christopher and the wider family," said Mr Williams.

