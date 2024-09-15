Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Serious Crash, SH58, Judgeford - Wellington

Sunday, 15 September 2024, 9:36 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

State Highway 58, Paremata Haywards Road, is blocked by a serious crash at Judgeford.

Emergency services were notified about 4.40pm to a collision between a car and motorbike between Belmont Road and Murphys Road.

Two people were riding the motorcycle at the time and both have received serious injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit is conducting a scene examination and detours are being arranged.

The highway is likely to be blocked for several hours.

Motorists are advised to expect delays.

