Serious Crash, SH58, Judgeford - Wellington
State Highway 58, Paremata Haywards Road, is blocked by a serious crash at Judgeford.
Emergency services were notified about 4.40pm to a collision between a car and motorbike between Belmont Road and Murphys Road.
Two people were riding the motorcycle at the time and both have received serious injuries.
The Serious Crash Unit is conducting a scene examination and detours are being arranged.
The highway is likely to be blocked for several hours.
Motorists are advised to expect delays.