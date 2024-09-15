Catholic Church Abuse Survivors Respond To Death Of Bishop Denis Browne

New Zealand Catholic Bishop Denis Browne, formerly of Hamilton (1994–2014), Auckland (1983–1994), and the Cook Islands and Niue (1977–1983), has died. Survivors remain traumatised by the Browne's response to abuse complaints.

Victims and survivors of clerical child sexual assault by priests of Bishop Browne have claimed that Bishop Browne walked away from his responsibility to adequately respond to their complaints.

They found Bishop Browne to be evasive and lacking in integrity. Along with their families, they continue to suffer today because of this.

The experience of survivor Richard Van Der Hulst in dealing with Bishop Browne was that the bishop’s “lies and coverups caused years of extra hurt and harm to me and my family.”

Richard described Bishop Browne as “a hypocrite and a protector of child sexual abusers.”

The Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests (SNAP) calls on the current bishops of Hamilton, Auckland, the Cook Islands and Niue, and all church leaders, to not follow in Bishop Browne’s negligent ways, and instead, support the abused in their diocese and stop the coverups.

