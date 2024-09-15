Kiwa Pools Celebrates Successful First Year

Kiwa Pools has made a big splash in its first year of business.

With more than 205,395 admissions since officially opening on September 2, 2023, Kiwa Pools aquatic manager Campbell Macgregor says it’s been a huge success for the community.

“Our opening weekend started with a hiss and a roar with more than 2000 people through the door -we saw similar numbers on Waitangi weekend.”

“Other highlights have been hosting the recent regional Surf Life Saving Championships where 3 national records were smashed, holding our first manu competition, receiving various accolades, and welcoming people to watch the Rugby World Cup final and Olympics on our big screen.”

“Tairāwhiti Water Polo Club launched after we opened and now has more than 50 members, we’ve also increased the number and scope of classes on offer and have seen a real increase in participation.”

As a way to thank everyone who has supported Kiwa Pools in the past year there will be a complimentary sweet treat for anyone who purchases a pool pass from today (Tuesday 3 September) to Sunday.

The outdoor pool area will open from November to February– including the Dive Pool with manu platform, 100m long Hydro-slide, 33m pool and toddlers pool with a smaller slide for under 5's.

Kiwa Pools is currently recruiting lifeguards to help with increased swimming numbers over summer Applications are via SEEK or email your CV and cover letter to: recruitment@gdc.govt.nz.

