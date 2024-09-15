New Whangaparāoa Op Shop Building Homes And Hope For Community

Habitat for Humanity is seeking volunteers and donations for their latest ReStore at 65 Karepiro Drive, Stanmore Bay, Whangaparāoa. The new ReStore joins a hub of op-shops in the Stanmore Bay area and twenty-two Habitat for Humanity ReStores across Aotearoa.

Habitat ReStores sell quality, pre-loved items. All proceeds go towards local housing programmes and initiatives. In 2024 Habitat supported 862 families to make their homes warmer, healthier and safer and 44 families into affordable homeownership. Volunteers will join Habitat’s community that support Kiwis in housing need.

In 2024, 502,351 items were sold in Habitat ReStores, with volunteers dedicating 30,727 hours of support. Takui Finau, a volunteer at ReStore Ormiston said “I really enjoy being a volunteer, we get to talk to the customers and meet new people… This experience has helped develop my connection to the community.”

Julia Tukiri, Habitat for Humanity Northern Operations Manager for ReStores said the location of the new Stanmore Bay store is an “Op-shoppers dream destination, with the ability to go op-shop hopping around many other stores in the area.”. Habitat for Humanity Northern is excited to join the Whangaparāoa community and work alongside like-minded organisations and people in the area.

Those interested in Volunteering with Habitat for Humanity at Stanmore Bay can apply here: www.habitat.org.nz/op-shops/stanmore-bay or email stanmore@habitat.org.nz or phone: 0800HABITAT

