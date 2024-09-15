Official Proceedings For Te Whakawahinga And Tangihanga At Tuurangawaewae arae 5th September 2024

Taaparatia te maahina, he puurangi, he maaneanea - Let your light shine brightly – Kiingi Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII

The Kiingitanga has confirmed the official proceedings for Te Whakawahinga (raising up) ceremony for the successor and the funeral service of Kiingi Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII, on Thursday 5th September 2024.

Proceedings will begin at Turangawaewae Marae at 10.00am when Tekau-maa-rua (the Kiingitanga advisory council) usher the new Maaori monarch to the throne.

This will be followed by the Karakia Whakawahinga.

Tumuaki Hone Taamihana will then place a bible on the head of the Monarch, using the same bible that Tumuaki Wiremu Taamihana used to raise up the first Maaori King Pootatau Te Wherowhero in 1858.

Archbishop Don Tamihere will say a Karakia to bless the new Monarch with sacred oils.

Te Whakawahinga will be followed by the funeral service for Kiingi Tuheitia after which he will be taken from Turangawaewae Marae to the banks of the tupuna awa, Waikato River, where he will be guided by a guard of honour of Ngaati Maahanga and the New Zealand Defence Force.

A fleet of four waka – Taatahi Ora, Waikura, Taakitumu and Te Tiimatanga – will take Kiingi Tuheitia to his final resting place of Taupiri Maunga. He will be met there by members of the Turangawaewae and Taniwharau rugby league clubs, and rope handlers from Raungaiti Rugby Club who will carry Kiingi Tuheita to the summit of Taupiri Maunga.

Following the interment, the funeral procession will return to Turangawaewae Marae where Tekau-maa-rua will lead Whare Ariki (Members of the Royal House) onto the marae, followed by a haakari (feast) to conclude the tangihanga.

There will be a no-fly zone over Taupiri Maunga and the Waikato River will be closed between Pukete and Huntly boat ramps during the ceremony.

