UNICEF Aotearoa Honours The Enduring Legacy Of Kingi Tuheitia

UNICEF Aotearoa extends its most profound respects and acknowledgments to the enduring legacy left by Kingi Tuheitia.

A steward of Māori heritage and an avid supporter of social progress, Kingi Tuheitia's influence resonates through the generations. He leaves an indelible mark on the youth of today and tomorrow.

Kingi Tuheitia's unwavering commitment to addressing the systemic inequities facing Māori communities helped to advance progress on issues that affect tamariki and rangatahi, particularly education, housing, and healthcare. He was a champion of cultural revitalisation and language preservation, forever enriching the Māori identity by ensuring its traditions and voices thrive in the modern age.

UNICEF Aotearoa joins the world in acknowledging the enormity of this loss. However, we find solace in the lasting impact of his legacy. Kingi Tuheitia's life's work in empowering youth has not only strengthened the fabric of Māori communities but also built greater connections with leaders and communities across the Pacific region. In doing so he helped to champion a collective spirit that transcends geographical borders.

UNICEF Aotearoa aligns itself with the aspirations of Kingi Tuheitia - fostering leadership, opportunity, and pride within our young people. It is through these pillars that we envisage a sustainable and flourishing future - a living testament to Kingi Tuheitia's extraordinary vision and profound legacy.

