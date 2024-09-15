Tauranga Special School An Integral Voice In Designing New Waterfront Playground

Artist impression showing an aerial view of the new waterfront playground.

When Tauranga Special School principal Barrie Wickens was asked if his school could help design the new waterfront playground, he and his team welcomed the opportunity to share their ideas for inclusivity.

“We know our school represents people in our community that don’t often get a voice...So, we were more than willing to help provide insights.”

The waterfront playground, which is on track to open before Christmas, ensures that all children, regardless of physical or cognitive challenges—can experience the joy of play.

The school hosted a workshop with all their educators who understand the needs of the students. They also facilitated sessions with parents who were able to share their experiences of using playgrounds in Tauranga to provide a real glimpse of what it is like for families.

“It’s really exciting to see how the design has developed from our early conversations, I love all the water play and the ability for our wheelchair users to access part of the Waka Tower,” said Barrie.

City Development and Partnership General Manager, Gareth Wallis says the collaboration was an uplifting experience for our team.

“The school has gone above and beyond to guide us in understanding local needs and ensuring that our design is as inclusive as possible."

One of the key insights from these discussions was the importance of incorporating accessible play equipment throughout the entire playground. Rather than isolating equipment for children with different needs, the design features inclusive play options that allow all children to play together. For instance, the innovative waka see-saw will enable children of various abilities to interact and play side by side.

The playground also features accessible swings, sensory play, ramp accessways and an inclusive roundabout.

“We also recognised the need to address the accessibility requirements of parents and caregivers, some of whom also have mobility challenges. The new design includes thoughtful elements that ensure parents can fully engage in the playground experience with their children,” says Gareth.

The development also includes a new change and toilet facility that will open next to the playground. This facility will feature four toilet facilities with two accessible units as well as a separate inclusive change room with a hoist and shower.

While Barrie’s current joy is seeing his school’s families included in the process, children will let their imaginations run wild as they explore the new waterfront playground later in December.

