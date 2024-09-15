Arrests Made After Stolen Vehicle Located In West Auckland

A stolen vehicle couldn’t escape Police eyes on the ground or in the air overnight.

All four people in the vehicle were arrested, and the driver is set to face Youth Court.

Waitematā West Area Response Manager Senior Sergeant Damian Albert says a unit spotted a vehicle travelling through Rānui just after 3am.

The Police Eagle helicopter deployed to the area and had the vehicle in its sights.

“Eagle continued to monitor the vehicle’s movements and provided updates to units on the ground,” Senior Sergeant Albert says.

“Spikes were successfully deployed in the Glen Eden area and the vehicle stopped on West Coast Road.”

Two passengers were apprehended by officers while the driver and another passenger ran on foot and attempted to hide.

“Eagle was still overhead and directed staff to their hiding spot behind a building, and they were arrested without incident,” Senior Sergeant Albert says.

The 12-year-old male driver will face the Waitākere Youth Court, with the remaining passengers being dealt with through the Youth Aid process.

Senior Sergeant Albert says: “This involved good coordination between a range of Police resources overnight, resulting in the matter being brought to a safe conclusion with apprehensions made.”

© Scoop Media

