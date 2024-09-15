Consultation On Te Ngākau Precinct Plan Set To Begin

Wellington City Council’s elected members were briefed today on the draft Te Ngākau Civic Square Precinct Development Plan, created by Pōneke Collective, led by Warren and Mahoney in collaboration with Tīhei, Place Collective, Ripple Resilience and Council officers.

Public consultation on the plan will start in October.

The plan brings together all the work currently underway in the precinct, as well as future development, into a single vision for a revitalised Te Ngākau as the civic and cultural heart of Pōneke.

Mayor Tory Whanau says the Precinct Development Plan is an inspiring document that gives people a real sense of how amazing Te Ngākau will be once finished.

“It's so exciting to see how the overall vision for Te Ngākau will be realised once these remaining projects are completed. There are lots of different options in this plan, and we need help from Wellingtonians to further shape and refine it.”

“I am looking forward to us having a fantastic Civic Precinct that all of Wellington will be able to use and enjoy.”

Mayor Whanau says the plan recognises the full implementation of the vision for the precinct, but the final designs will take time and be subject to future Council decisions and community consultation.

The aim of the plan is to:

improve the connection between the central city and the waterfront,

bring nature and biodiversity back to the precinct,

build resilience in the face of climate change,

reinvigorate the precinct through a range of community, cultural and commercial activities,

support the vibrancy of the surrounding business and residential areas.

Alongside Warren and Mahoney, design consultancy Tīhei incorporated te ao Māori and mana whenua perspectives into the design, bringing a sense of nature back to Te Ngākau. The draft design explores the concept of Pūheke (flow) from the whenua on Willis and Victoria streets through to the moana on the waterfront.

It includes a number of sample scenarios for consultation and feedback, each emphasising a different direction including maximising green space, creating more commercial opportunities, retaining existing buildings and structures, or creating new ones. These scenarios present different possible ideas for the future of the precinct to enable the community to provide feedback on their priorities for the area.

The Town Hall, Te Matapihi Central Library, and the Civic Administration Building (CAB) and Municipal Office Building (MOB) site redevelopment projects are underway. The Development Plan includes options for the remaining areas of the precinct, including the City to Sea Bridge, Michael Fowler Centre, Jack Ilott Green, and City Gallery, and the landscaping of the square itself and adjoining areas.

The next step is gathering input from Wellingtonians when formal consultation on the draft plan begins in mid-October. There will be plenty of ways for the community to make their voices heard, including online surveys, drop-in sessions, physical consultation forms, and engagement through Council advisory groups and community groups.

