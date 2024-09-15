Council Reaffirms Decision To Establish A New Māori Ward

Applause and a heartfelt karanga from the packed floor of Thames War Memorial Civic Centre were the response to our Council’s near-unanimous decision on Tuesday to reaffirm its decision last October to establish a Māori ward.

New legislation from central government requires all councils that have decided to establish Māori wards since 2020 to reaffirm that decision and to conduct a referendum on the issue at the next local body elections in 2025.

Many of those present at the Tuesday 3 September meeting had travelled some distance to speak both for and against upholding the decision.

Chair Mayor Len Salt began the meeting with a welcome and a moment to honour the passing of Maori King, Kiingi Tūheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII, before opening the floor to the public.

Councillors Morrissey, Connell, Sinclair, Gotlieb and Giri-Percival then spoke in support of reaffirming the original decison. Councillors Morrissey and Sinclair addressed a perception that the Māori ward would cost ratepayers, explaining that remuneration for the additional Councillor would be shared from their existing salary ‘pool’. “We’re all happy to support your journey - it will be an utter privilege to sit with you at the table,” said Councillor Sinclair.

The decision to establish a Māori ward was passed by a strong majority, with Deputy Mayor Terry Walker abstaining from voting, and Councillor John Grant making ‘a very hard decision’ to vote against.

What’s happening next?

Our Council also adopted a final proposal for its representation arrangements for the 2025 triennial local elections, which will include the Mayor elected at large, and 10 councillors elected from five wards. This will include a new Māori ward - Te Tara o Te Ika Māori Ward – covering our entire district and represented by a single councillor elected from the Māori electoral roll.

At the same time as the October 2025 local elections, registered voters in the district will be asked whether or not they wish to continue having a Māori Ward.

