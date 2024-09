Bader Homicide Investigation: Appeal To Nearby Residents

Police investigating the death of an 8-year-old boy in Bader, Hamilton, are urging residents in several surrounding streets not to throw out any clothing they have found on their property.

Residents of Pine Avenue, Anthony Crescent and Ansford Place are asked to urgently contact Police if they have located any white clothing on their property in the last week.

Police can be contacted by calling 105, referencing file number 240901/2872.

