Local Government Acknowledges New Māori Monarch

I waenganui i te pōuritanga

Ka tuku mihi aroha ki te Kuiini hou, Te Arikinui Kuiini Ngā Wai hono i te Pō

I rongo mātou ki te karanga o Kiingi Tūheitia Pootatau VII ki te whai i te Kōtahitanga

Ānei mātou, nō te Kāhui Kaunihera o Aotearoa e tautoko ana i taua whāinga.

Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ) acknowledges Te Arikinui Kuiini Ngā Wai hono i te Pō in her succession to the throne, and reinforces local government’s ongoing commitment to a strong and sustainable partnership with Māori.

“I want to acknowledge the contribution of Kiingi Tūheitia, who has now set up a pathway of kōtahitanga,” says LGNZ President Sam Broughton.

“A number of Mayors, Chairs and councillors across the country attended the tangihanga of Kiingi Tūheitia to pay their respects.

“We see the massive outpouring of love and respect from not just Iwi Māori but all parts of Aotearoa, this shows the huge importance of the Kiingitanga in the goal of achieving Kōtahitanga across the country.

“Local government has always had a strong commitment to advancing and strengthening relationships with Māori. LGNZ officially attended Waitangi Commemorations for the first time this year, to ensure local government is part of pivotal discussions.

“We know for councils to deliver the wide range of services and infrastructure that communities rely on, an authentic partnership with Māori is critical, especially now more than ever.

“Over the coming months, we want to honour the legacy of Kiingi Tūheitia and work in partnership with the Kiingitanga and Iwi Māori across the motu. We offer our aroha, and unwavering support in actively achieving Kōtahitanga for our communities alongside our new Queen.

“We want to build an enduring relationship of trust between Iwi Māori and Local Government so we can bring issues that impact our communities to the table. This includes the current conversation around Māori Wards,” Sam Broughton said.

Hauraki District Mayor and member of LGNZ’s Board Toby Adams was part of the contingent of Waikato mayors and councillors on the paepae over the week and echoes President Sam Broughton’s sentiments.

“There has been a strong call for Kōtahitanga on the paepae at the pōwhiri. I know I can speak for myself and many other mayors across the country, that we are committed to ensuring we bring New Zealanders together through our words and actions,” Mayor Toby Adams said.

Notes:

About LGNZ: LGNZ champions, connects and supports local government. We represent the national interest of councils across New Zealand to deliver more of what matters in their communities. LGNZ is involved in policy, reforms, programmes, and advocacy as well as providing advice, consultancy and training to councils and their staff.

Te Reo translation:

In the midst of sadness

We send loving acknowledgments to the new queen, Queen Ngāwai hono i te Pō

We heard the call of Kiingi Tūheitia to strive for Kōtahitanga

We are here, from LGNZ to support that goal.

© Scoop Media

