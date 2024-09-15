Destructive Marine Pest Found At Port Chalmers

Mediterranean fanworm (Sabella spallanzanii) [Photo/Supplied]

Boat owners and water users across Otago’s coastline are being asked to check their vessel’s hull and mooring for any sign of Mediterranean fanworm (Sabella spallanzanii) - an exotic marine pest which poses serious threats to the marine environment.

If you think you’ve seen Mediterranean fanworm, please contact Otago Regional Council as soon as you can, on 0800 474 082. This species is legally declared an unwanted organism which means it is illegal to move the pest around or remove it without a permit.

Evidence of the Mediterranean fanworm presence was found and removed at Port Chalmers by NIWA divers last week, who were undertaking a routine marine pest survey.

ORC’s Manager - Environmental Implementation Libby Caldwell emphasized the importance of public vigilance.

"We’re urging all boat owners, commercial and recreational, to be vigilant. Reporting any sightings early is a simple yet crucial step in preventing the spread of this invasive species and protecting Otago’s marine environment,” she says.

Mediterranean fanworm (Sabella spallanzanii). Credit, Northland Regional Council

The Mediterranean fanworm was found at the Multipurpose Wharf in Port Chalmers during winter surveillance carried out by NIWA staff between 26-30 August.

In 2019 at Port Chalmers there were a small number of Mediterranean fanworms detected and removed following a survey. Environment Canterbury has also recently detected Mediterranean fanworm at new sites in Whakaraupō Lyttleton Harbour.

“These recent findings underline the continued risk of reintroduction of this pest, especially given the high level of vessel traffic in Otago Harbour,” Mrs Caldwell says.

Mediterranean fanworm (Sabella spallanzanii). Northland Regional Council

The ORC is currently connecting with Port Otago, Biosecurity New Zealand and will look at partnering with mana whenua to ensure a coordinated response to this find.

“Further surveys will likely be conducted to determine whether other Mediterranean fanworms are present,” Mrs Caldwell says.

The Mediterranean fanworm is an invasive species which poses a significant threat to Otago's marine ecosystems, she says.

“It attaches itself to hard surfaces such as boat hulls, wharf piles and rocky reefs, where it can outcompete native species for food and space, disrupting local marine life and impacting aquaculture and fisheries,” Mrs Caldwell says.

If you think you’ve detected the Mediterranean fanworm, contact the Otago Regional Council Biosecurity Team at Biosecurity@orc.govt.nz, or 0800 474 082.

It is very important that people do not attempt to remove this species from their boat or mooring without contacting Otago Regional Council.

What to look out for

The Mediterranean fanworm is a large worm that has a long, leathery tube that is pale brown in colour.

The tube is usually fixed to a hard surface and grows up to 100cm in length.

They have long filaments at the top of the tube that look like a spiral fan, which are either orange, purple or white and banded.

