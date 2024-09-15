Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Sky Tower To Turn Off Lights For Māori King Tūheitia’s Funeral

Sunday, 15 September 2024, 11:22 pm
Press Release: Sky City

The Sky Tower will turn off its lights tonight (5.09.24) to mark the burial of Kiingi Tuuheitia Pootatua Te Wherowhero VII.

This follows a request from the Minister of Culture and Heritage, the Honourable Paul Goldsmith, for the New Zealand flag to be flown at half-mast on all Government and public buildings on Thursday 5 September.

Note:

Sky Tower turned off its lights when the Māori monarch died last week (30 August).

The aircraft warning lights on the Tower will remain on, but the main tower will be dark

